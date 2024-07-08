SeaTac families displaced after firework fire destroys homes, fundraisers set up

Multiple families in the SeaTac area were displaced on the night of the Fourth of July after a fire ravaged their homes and belongings.

According to the family of one of the victims, the fire was caused by kids lighting off fireworks past midnight.

With the victims now left to pick up the pieces, two GoFundMes have been set up to help them find temporary housing and replace the essentials.

One of the fundraisers is for James McInroy, who lost his entire home in the fire. McInroy's brother, Joseph, says the roof of the building collapsed on all the bedrooms, destroying everything but a few shirts and a pair of shoes.

McInroy's fundraiser is titled "Help Rebuild My Brother's Life After a Devastating Fire" and has already reached its $20,000 goal.

The second fundraiser is for a family of seven who lost half their home in the fire.

The GoFundMe was made for Jaida, whose clothes, school supplies, and hairbraiding equipment were all destroyed. She recently graduated from high school and works as a hair braider.

Her cousin, Seline, says Jaida and her family are facing months without a place to live while also shouldering the cost of repairs.

The family's GoFundMe is titled "Help Jaida's Family After House Fire" and is halfway to their $20,000 goal.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Wildfire breaks out at Gorge Amphitheater during concert

Seattle's Ballard Bridge to close for projects starting Monday

Bellevue elementary school playground burns down for second year in a row

California family's $444 receipt from Trader Joe's goes viral on social media: 'Insane'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.