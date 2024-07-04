Illegal fireworks spark brush fire, threaten Renton apartment building

Fire officials are once again warning people about the dangers of illegal fireworks this 4th of July after a Renton apartment complex was put at serious risk.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Renton firefighters were dispatched to a fast-spreading brush fire that threatened the safety of people living at the Heritage Hills Apartments.

"People playing with fireworks ignited a brush fire," said a Renton Police Department spokesperson on social media. "Flames were within feet of the building before Renton Regional Fire Authority arrived to put the fire out."

The fire forced the evacuation of the building and threatened nearby cars, including a Mustang belonging to Michael Mitchell.

"The flames just went straight up into the air," said Mitchell. "It was so bad at one point I thought it was in my apartment."

The father of a three-year-old lives on the top floor.

"I’m on the fourth floor," he said. "I looked over and it was just a plume of smoke. It all caught on fire and went so fast."

Investigators say someone illegally shot off a firework in a nearby parking lot.

"There was smoke everywhere," said another tenant. "It was right outside my unit."

Prior to fire officials arriving, good Samaritans threw water on the flames, and one person even used a fire extinguisher to create a fire barrier.

"The people who own the bar, I can’t thank enough," said Mitchell. "They took buckets and buckets of water and we’re dumping it because the fire got within a foot of my car."

Luckily, no one was hurt and no cars were severely damaged.

In light of the brush fire, officials are reminding people that fire danger is high, and it's illegal to set off fireworks.

"Go to a public event," said Mitchell. "Leave it to the professionals."

