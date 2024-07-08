Walk, fundraiser planned to raise awareness for Spanaway woman last seen in 2022

The Spanaway community is planning a walk and fundraiser to draw attention to the case of Rio Boyd, a woman who went missing from Spanaway in October 2022.

Friends, family and neighbors of Rio Boyd have previously held events in honor of her, including a candlelight vigil and birthday celebration.

Boyd turned 23 this year, but she's been missing since October 17, 2022.

The fundraiser is being held on July 21 at the Mountain Valley Mobile Home Park, where Rio lived. It's also where she was last seen before her disappearance.

Rio was believed to be going to her friend's home, but never made it there. Her brand-new cell phone was found off Field Road, just a block away from the mobile home park she lived in.

All funds from the event will be donated to Crime Stoppers to be used as a reward to solve Rio's case.

The fundraiser begins at noon, and will have t-shirts and baked goods for sale. Donations will also be accepted.

