Man leads deputies on chase, crashes stolen car into Spanaway home

A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he led deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a house in Spanaway.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue reported the incident around 4:27 p.m., saying crews were working to extinguish a car fire after it crashed into a vacant home near the corner of 112th St. S and C St. S. The area is just a block west of Little Caesars Pizza and QFC.

Firefighters spraying water onto car that caught on fire after crashing into a home in Spanaway. (Photo: Central Pierce Fire and Rescue)

There were no reported injuries, and the department asked the public to avoid the area if possible.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department provided an update around 6:49 p.m., confirming the car was stolen and the driver had crashed into the building during a chase.

Authorities say the driver crashed after he swerved to avoid spike strips deputies had set up in the roadway.

The man attempted to run away after the crash but was apprehended by deputies.

He was booked for felony eluding, hit-and-run, unlawful possession of a firearm, and a Department of Corrections warrant.

