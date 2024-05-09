Survivor recalls deadly Spanaway crash involving 14-year-old driver in stolen Kia

It's been nearly six months since Loliene Johnson walked away from a crash that claimed the life of her fiancé, 50-year-old Christopher James Hall, who was lovingly called CJ.

The crash involved a 14-year-old driver in a stolen Kia along State Route 7 in Pierce County.

"To have your significant other sitting next to you and singing a song to you right before and then that and gone in the blink of an eye, it’s devastating," said Johnson.

She is still processing the crash.

Standing near her fiancé’s roadside memorial, she told FOX 13 how she and Hall were helping someone get gas before impact.

"CJ was always helping people," she said. "I remember saying, ‘headlights.’ That’s the last thing I remember saying to him and CJ reaching for me and he pulled me under him."

Johnson believes Hall's actions helped save her life.

"Why am I the one that got to live and not him? I know he saved me, but it’s not fair. It’s not fair. We were supposed to spend the rest of our lives together and we would’ve had this kid not been on the road. I miss him with all my heart," she said.

Before the crash, Hall was traveling south on SR-7, just south of Spanaway, at 211th St Ct E around 3 a.m. At the same time, the 14-year-old driver was headed in the same direction. Troopers said Hall attempted to make a U-turn at the time of impact.

"There was a T-bone collision," Trooper John Datillo previously told FOX 13. "The driver of the U-turn vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Johnson said she had multiple injuries from the crash.

"I was in ICU for a day and a half," she said. "I had three broken ribs, a damaged spleen. My legs were messed up."

Moreso, she still trying to understand why an underage driver was on the road, let alone in a stolen vehicle.

"They’re saying it was part of ‘The Kia Boy Challenge,'" she said. "I don’t feel anything for the kid right now. I’m glad he’s OK, but does he even care that he hurt somebody or he killed somebody?"

So far, no charges have been brought against the teen driver.

The case is still under investigation.

