50-year-old driver killed in crash involving teen driver of stolen vehicle

A man died and two others were injured in a collision with a stolen vehicle in Pierce County early Sunday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, the stolen vehicle was being driven by a 14-year-old. The crash happened around 2:55 a.m., claiming the life of a 50-year-old man from Spanaway. His female passenger, also 50, was injured in the accident.

Investigators say the driver and his passenger were traveling south on SR 7 south of Spanaway, at 211th St Ct E. At the same time, the 14-year-old driver was headed in the same direction. Troopers said the Spanaway man attempted to make a U-turn across all lanes of traffic and the teen crashed into him.

"There was a T-bone collision," said Trooper John Datillo via Zoom. "The driver of the U-turn vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene."

An accident report obtained by FOX 13 News stated all parties involved were not wearing seatbelts. The cars involved were a silver 1999 Toyota Camry and a red 2021 Kia Sportage.

The female involved was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

"The teen driver was also badly injured," said Trooper Datillo.

He was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

Following the crash, the road was blocked for more than five hours.

Neighbors who live in the area tell FOX 13 the stretch of road where the accident happened is dangerous.

"I’ve been here for more than 30 years and I’ve seen so many accidents out here," said Jean Estrada. "This is a race track out here."

The crash remains under investigation.