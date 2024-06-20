Pedestrian killed in Spanaway hit-and-run crash, WSP searching for driver

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Spanaway.

According to the WSP, the crash happened along SR-7 near 204th St. E shortly before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on northbound State Route 7 near 204th in Spanaway.

Troopers say the pedestrian was on the northbound shoulder when they were struck and killed by a vehicle.

The WSP has not released details on the victim’s identity.

"The pedestrian was on the northbound shoulder when they were struck by a vehicle (possibly a white sedan). The vehicle then fled the scene heading north" WSP Trooper John Dattilo via X

The northbound right lane was blocked as troopers investigated the scene.

The only information available on the suspect is that they may have fled the scene in a white sedan heading north.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.