‘We’ve got to move forward’; Family, friends hold vigil for missing Spanaway woman

Family and friends of 22-year-old Rio Boyd gathered Sunday for a small candlelight vigil. The event was held at the Mountain Valley Community mobile park where she was last scene almost a year ago.

"We’re here to keep her memory alive," said Rio’s stepsister Jenniffier Fennell. "It helps remind everyone that she’s still missing and that we still need information on her."

Boyd, who turned 22 years old in March, has been missing since Oct. 17, 2022. Investigators said she was believed to be going to her friend's home but never made it there. Her brand-new cell phone was found off Field Rd a block away from the mobile home park she lived in.

"It's been quiet at my house since she’s been gone," said Rio’s father Brian. "I’m just focusing on getting things together."

He said her disappearance has been rough, but that oddly enough, his daughter’s disappearance case has helped him reconnect and brought the community closer.

"It’s opened up life. It’s made things grow," he said. " It’s a weird way of looking at it, but instead of being negative, life goes on. We’ve got to move forward."

Since Rio’s disappearance, community members said they’ve taken up individual searching.

"Every time we get a tip, we look into it," said neighbor and family friend Kaela Smithingell. "I think there’s a lot of people that know something, but no one will say anything to the police that do, you know, that something happened. It’s really sad."

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said shortly after Boyd’s disappearance rumors started circulating that she’d been found, but that turned out to be untrue.

To this day, she remains missing and there have been no major updates. Her family is hoping someone hears their story and comes forward.

"I really hope that she’s alive somewhere, and is just kind of sitting there, just watching everything. I really just hope she ran away," said Rio’s stepsister Jenniffier.

At the time of her disappearance, Rio had brown shoulder-length hair and blue/hazel eyes. She is about 5'6" and weighs around 215 pounds. She has a small mole above her lip and has a scar on her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a possible black Seattle Seahawks jacket.

If you've seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department at (253) 287-4455 and reference case number 2229201282.