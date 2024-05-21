Bumbershoot 2024: Your ultimate guide to the arts, music festival

The full lineup for Bumbershoot 2024 is here, featuring a weekend of music, local eats and visual arts spectacle from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.

For more than 50 years, Bumbershoot has brought the best musical talent, creators, artists and festival-goers to the Pacific Northwest. Last year the festival celebrated its 50th anniversary, while also marking a triumphant return after being shut down due to the pandemic.

Tickets went on sale in March, with single-day passes at $70 and and two-day passes at $125.

Featured article

What is the music lineup for Bumbershoot 2024?

Headliner music acts include indie rock legends Pavement, songwriter James Blake, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Freddie Gibbs, Aly & AJ and Kim Gordon.

Other acts include BADBADNOTGOOD, Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES fame, Cypress Hill, Cal Cox, Lee Fields, Mercury Rev, Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, internet meme sensation and loop pedal aficionado Marc Rebillet, and more.

The full lineup includes:

Acid Tongue

All Them Witches

Aly & AJ

Angélica Garcia

Automatic

BADBADNOTGOOD

Balthvs

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Carl Cox

Corridor

Courtney Barnett

Cunningham / Bird

Cypress Hill

Dean Johnson

Disq

Emi Pop

Flesh Produce

Freddie Gibbs

George Clanton

Gold Chisme

Grynch

Helado Negro

Hurray for the Riff Raff

I Dont Know How But They Found Me

James Blake

k.flay

Kassa Overall

Kim Gordon

King Buffalo

Kultur Shock

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Ladytron

Lauren Mayberry

Lee Fields

Lemon Boy

Linda from Work

Lol Tolhurst x Budgie

Marc Rebillet

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Mercury Rev

Moor Mother

NAVVI

Neal Francis

Oh, Rose

Parisalexa

Pavement

Pink Siifu

Pom Pom Squad

Psymon Spine

Pure Bathing Culture

R E P O S A D O

Rocket

Spoon Benders

Squirrel Flower

St Paul and the Broken Bones

Stephanie Anne Johnson

Sux

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

TEKE::TEKE

The Divorce

The Groovy Nobody

The Polyphonic Spree

Thee Sacred Souls

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Tres Leches

Warren Dunes

What visual artists will be at Bumbershoot?

"Fueled by fresh ambition, optimism, and a mission to uplift and honor the diverse community of artists, creators, and performers who proudly call the Pacific Northwest home, Bumbershoot’s 2024 Visual Arts will showcase some of the region’s most talented artists," organizers say.

Chief among them are the newly-launched Animation District, which will feature visual effects presentations from the VFX directors for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ultraman: Rising, Nimona, and more. It will also feature a "Bigfoot Deepfake Competition," experimental animation, augmented reality, gaming, and contemporary art. All of it is a preview to a yet-unannounced 2025 Animation Festival.

Other artist lineups include the Century 21 District, Recess District, Fashion District, Out of Sight, Geodesic Domes, If You Know You Know, Exceptionally Underrated, and Free-Ranged Artists roaming the festival grounds.

What food is coming to Bumbershoot 2024?

Music and visual arts are great, but where can a fella grab a bite to eat? Bumbershoot will feature a host of Pacific Northwest-based restaurants, eateries, breweries and wineries.

"Seattle’s esteemed restaurants will line the festival grounds to celebrate the abundance of the Pacific Northwest. The Culinary Arts Program keeps to Bumbershoot’s community-driven mission, with a regionally focused food offering aiming to celebrate, challenge, comfort, have fun, uplift, and indulge," organizers say. "Come to the festival hungry and leave with a belly full of delectables from your new favorite restaurant."

Standouts include Local Tide's seafood dishes, Musang's authentic Filipino food—both of which were featured in the New York Times' list of Seattle's Best Restaurants. Other featured eats include Eva's Wild, Mamnoon Street Eats, Gold Coast Ghal, MariPili Tapas Bar, Ballard Pizza Co., Big Max Burger, Indigo Cow, and more.

MORE LOCAL EVENTS FEATURED ON FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Day Trip Festival Seattle set to return in 2024

Redmond's Marymoor Live concerts return with exciting 2024 lineup

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, brings 'The New World Tour' to Seattle

Billie Eilish brings 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour' to Seattle

The Washington Spring Fair returns: Ultimate guide for 2024

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.