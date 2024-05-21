Bumbershoot 2024: Your ultimate guide to the arts, music festival
SEATTLE - The full lineup for Bumbershoot 2024 is here, featuring a weekend of music, local eats and visual arts spectacle from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.
For more than 50 years, Bumbershoot has brought the best musical talent, creators, artists and festival-goers to the Pacific Northwest. Last year the festival celebrated its 50th anniversary, while also marking a triumphant return after being shut down due to the pandemic.
Tickets went on sale in March, with single-day passes at $70 and and two-day passes at $125.
What is the music lineup for Bumbershoot 2024?
Headliner music acts include indie rock legends Pavement, songwriter James Blake, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Freddie Gibbs, Aly & AJ and Kim Gordon.
Other acts include BADBADNOTGOOD, Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES fame, Cypress Hill, Cal Cox, Lee Fields, Mercury Rev, Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, internet meme sensation and loop pedal aficionado Marc Rebillet, and more.
The full lineup includes:
- Acid Tongue
- All Them Witches
- Aly & AJ
- Angélica Garcia
- Automatic
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Balthvs
- Black Belt Eagle Scout
- Carl Cox
- Corridor
- Courtney Barnett
- Cunningham / Bird
- Cypress Hill
- Dean Johnson
- Disq
- Emi Pop
- Flesh Produce
- Freddie Gibbs
- George Clanton
- Gold Chisme
- Grynch
- Helado Negro
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- I Dont Know How But They Found Me
- James Blake
- k.flay
- Kassa Overall
- Kim Gordon
- King Buffalo
- Kultur Shock
- Kurt Vile & The Violators
- Ladytron
- Lauren Mayberry
- Lee Fields
- Lemon Boy
- Linda from Work
- Lol Tolhurst x Budgie
- Marc Rebillet
- Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
- Mercury Rev
- Moor Mother
- NAVVI
- Neal Francis
- Oh, Rose
- Parisalexa
- Pavement
- Pink Siifu
- Pom Pom Squad
- Psymon Spine
- Pure Bathing Culture
- R E P O S A D O
- Rocket
- Spoon Benders
- Squirrel Flower
- St Paul and the Broken Bones
- Stephanie Anne Johnson
- Sux
- Ted Leo and the Pharmacists
- TEKE::TEKE
- The Divorce
- The Groovy Nobody
- The Polyphonic Spree
- Thee Sacred Souls
- TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
- Tres Leches
- Warren Dunes
What visual artists will be at Bumbershoot?
"Fueled by fresh ambition, optimism, and a mission to uplift and honor the diverse community of artists, creators, and performers who proudly call the Pacific Northwest home, Bumbershoot’s 2024 Visual Arts will showcase some of the region’s most talented artists," organizers say.
Chief among them are the newly-launched Animation District, which will feature visual effects presentations from the VFX directors for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ultraman: Rising, Nimona, and more. It will also feature a "Bigfoot Deepfake Competition," experimental animation, augmented reality, gaming, and contemporary art. All of it is a preview to a yet-unannounced 2025 Animation Festival.
Other artist lineups include the Century 21 District, Recess District, Fashion District, Out of Sight, Geodesic Domes, If You Know You Know, Exceptionally Underrated, and Free-Ranged Artists roaming the festival grounds.
What food is coming to Bumbershoot 2024?
Music and visual arts are great, but where can a fella grab a bite to eat? Bumbershoot will feature a host of Pacific Northwest-based restaurants, eateries, breweries and wineries.
"Seattle’s esteemed restaurants will line the festival grounds to celebrate the abundance of the Pacific Northwest. The Culinary Arts Program keeps to Bumbershoot’s community-driven mission, with a regionally focused food offering aiming to celebrate, challenge, comfort, have fun, uplift, and indulge," organizers say. "Come to the festival hungry and leave with a belly full of delectables from your new favorite restaurant."
Standouts include Local Tide's seafood dishes, Musang's authentic Filipino food—both of which were featured in the New York Times' list of Seattle's Best Restaurants. Other featured eats include Eva's Wild, Mamnoon Street Eats, Gold Coast Ghal, MariPili Tapas Bar, Ballard Pizza Co., Big Max Burger, Indigo Cow, and more.
