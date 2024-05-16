article

As the summer months approach, anticipation is mounting for the return of the annual Marymoor Live concert series at King County's beloved Marymoor Park.

Now in its 21st year, Marymoor Live remains a cherished tradition, offering a picturesque backdrop for open-air concerts in the Seattle area.

The lineup for this year's series has been unveiled, featuring 15 shows from June to September.

This year's diverse lineup of artists:

June 19: Brit Floyd

July 8: Slash with Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish and Eric Gales

July 11: Ziggy Marley with Lettuce

July 12: An evening with The Avett Brothers

July 13: Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro

July 14: Air Supply

July 17: Melissa Etheridge and Jewel

July 18: Primus and Coheed & Cambria with special guest Guerilla Tos

July 19: The Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin with Third World, The Skatalites

July 20: Something Corporate

Aug. 2: Lee Brice with Madeline Merlo

Aug. 14: Howard Jones and ABC with Haircut One Hundred

Aug. 15: Squeeze and Boy George

Aug. 31: 311 with special guests AWOLNATION and Neon Trees

Sept. 7: Switchfoot, Matt Nathanson and Blue October

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, with parking available at $20 per vehicle. For concertgoers seeking an enhanced experience, Base Camp upgrades are available for $99 per show, offering amenities such as premium parking, an exclusive GA entrance, private restrooms, complimentary water and soda and access to a rotating food menu.

Marymoor Live's Instagram page has hinted at the possibility of additional shows being added to the lineup.

Revenue generated from the concert series, including 100% of parking fees, directly supports the operation and maintenance of King County Parks' facilities and public lands.

Concertgoers are encouraged to stay updated on the latest news about the concerts by visiting Marymoore Live's website and Instagram page.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wild Waves opens for the 2024 season in March

The Chainsmokers bring 'The Party Never Ends' tour to Seattle park

Ciara and Russell Wilson's mansion sells for over triple its original price

Tybo Rogers is no longer with UW football program, university says

Officers capture black bear in tree in backyard of Pierce County home

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.