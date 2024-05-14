The Chainsmokers bring 'The Party Never Ends' tour to Seattle park

article

After releasing their new EP, "No Hard Feelings," the Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers are expanding their "The Party Never Ends" music series to four cities, which includes a stop in Seattle this summer.

Earlier this week, the DJ duo, comprised of artists Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, announced they will be kicking off the tour at Seattle's Myrtle Edwards Park on Aug. 10.

The three other stops are in Los Angeles, Boston and Queens.

The Chainsmokers will be headlining the event and will have scheduled guests including, Jonas Blue, ALOK, Quinn XCII, BUNT, Daniel Allan and more.

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale for the concerts went live on Tuesday, with a Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday and general sale on Friday.

Here are times for the pre-sale:

Artist pre-sale will begin Tuesday at 7 a.m. P.T.

Spotify pre-sale will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. P.T.

General sale is on Friday at 10 a.m. P.T.

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale and find more through the event's site.

Where is Myrtle Edwards Park?

Myrtle Edwards Park is located in Seattle along the Elliott Bay waterfront, just north of the Belltown neighborhood.

Who will be the scheduled guests at each show?

Aug. 10: Seattle, WA – Myrtle Edwards Park with Jonas Blue, Daniel Allan

Aug. 17: Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles State Historic Park with ALOK

Aug. 29: Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs with Quinn XCII, BUNT

Sept. 12: Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

