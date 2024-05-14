article

Music enthusiasts in Seattle have a reason to celebrate as The Rolling Stones are set to rock Lumen Field on Wednesday as part of their highly anticipated new Hackney Diamonds Tour, hitting 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Fans of the iconic rock band are in for a spectacular evening, featuring legendary members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

Keep reading to learn how to snag last-minute Seattle concert tickets, plus what to know about the venue and what you can and can't bring inside with you.

What is the Hackney Diamonds Tour setlist?

The audience can look forward to a setlist brimming with chart-topping classics like "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter" and "Satisfaction," as well as beloved deep tracks and new songs from their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds."

How to get Hackney Diamonds Tour tickets?

As of Tuesday, tickets are still available for those who haven't secured their spot at the Seattle show.

Tickets in the 300 level start at $64.50 plus taxes and fees. General admission tickets start at $160, and tickets in the pit are $545. Some 100 level, 200 level and club tickets were also available.

Interested concertgoers should act quickly and visit Ticketmaster to purchase their tickets directly.

How to get a VIP Hackney Diamonds Tour experience?

For those seeking an elevated experience, VIP packages are also available, offering premium seats and other exclusive amenities that promise to make the night even more memorable.

Special guest Joe Bonamassa is also on the tour.

What time does Lumen Field open its gates?

Doors at Lumen Field open at 6 p.m. with the show at 8 p.m. All ages are allowed and those over 21 need valid ID in order to purchase alcoholic drinks.

Can you bring bags and purses inside Lumen Field?

Concertgoers will be allowed to carry clear tote bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" or small clutch bags 4.5" x 6.5". According to Lumen Field, "exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper declaration and inspection."

What items are not allowed inside Lumen Field?

Lumen Field does not allow the following items inside the stadium:

Briefcases / backpacks / bum bags / cinch bags / luggage

Computer bags / camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size

Coolers of any size, soft or hard-sided

Weapons of any kind or anything that could be considered a weapon

Alcohol

Glass – this will include perfume and aftershave bottles

Flares

Cans

No foodstuffs

Sprays / deodorants

Laser pointers

Fireworks / pyrotechnics

Studded jewelry

Long chains on wallets / purses, etc.

Aaudio or recording equipment such as iPads, tablets, computers, etc.

Professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses

Umbrellas – small, medium, or golfing

Selfie sticks

Drugs, illegal substances, legal highs, nitrous oxide, psychoactive substances, etc.

Any item deemed to be inappropriate or offensive including clothing

