Rain or shine, Day Trip Festival is set to make its return to Seattle for its third year, promising an unforgettable experience and its biggest lineup yet.

Scheduled for July 28, the event will take place at Seattle's iconic Gas Works Park.

The show will kick off at noon with an impressive array of talent:

Fisher

Cloonee

Walker & Royce

Noizu

Honeyluv

Shermanology

Tom & Collins

Sloane Motion

Concertgoers can expect a non-stop blend of house, disco and techno music against the backdrop of Gas Works Park's scenic surroundings.

General admission and VIP tickets are available on the Day Trip Festival website.

Is Day Trip Festival Seattle open to all ages?

No. The festival is only open to attendees aged 21 and over.

Can you camp at Day Trip Festival Seattle?

No. You can not camp at the festival. No tents, large umbrellas, chairs or blankets are allowed inside the venue.

What items are prohibited from entering the venue?

Aerosol products/cans

Balls or Frisbees

Bota bags

Costumes that resemble public safety uniforms (police, SWAT, fire, security, or medical) in any way

Drones, remote-controlled aircraft, toys

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

Eye drops

Gas masks

Glass, cans, cups or coolers

Helium balloons

Hula-hoops, including LED hoops

Illegal substances

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Large purses, bags or backpacks (over 12″×12″)

Laser pointers and air horns

LED gloves or LED microlights used for light shows

Liquid makeup

Markers, pens or spray paint

Massagers

Open packs of cigarettes (upon entry)

Outside food or beverages (including alcohol and candy)

Over-the-counter medication

Pacifiers

Pets

Professional photo, video, or audio recording equipment (no detachable lenses, tripods, big zooms or commercial-use rigs)

Red-colored light-up wands, batons, or lightsabers

Stickers, flyers

Stuffed animals or dolls

Tents, large umbrellas, chairs or blankets

Toy guns, water guns, slingshots

Unsealed tampons or pads (upon entry)

Weapons or weapon accessories of any kind, real or fictional (including whips, lightsabers, pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, fake weapons/props, etc.)

Wind chairs/sofas

With its diverse lineup and picturesque venue, Day Trip Festival 2024 promises to deliver an electrifying experience for music enthusiasts in Seattle and beyond.

