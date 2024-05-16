Day Trip Festival Seattle set to return in 2024
SEATTLE - Rain or shine, Day Trip Festival is set to make its return to Seattle for its third year, promising an unforgettable experience and its biggest lineup yet.
Scheduled for July 28, the event will take place at Seattle's iconic Gas Works Park.
The show will kick off at noon with an impressive array of talent:
- Fisher
- Cloonee
- Walker & Royce
- Noizu
- Honeyluv
- Shermanology
- Tom & Collins
- Sloane Motion
Concertgoers can expect a non-stop blend of house, disco and techno music against the backdrop of Gas Works Park's scenic surroundings.
General admission and VIP tickets are available on the Day Trip Festival website.
Is Day Trip Festival Seattle open to all ages?
No. The festival is only open to attendees aged 21 and over.
Can you camp at Day Trip Festival Seattle?
No. You can not camp at the festival. No tents, large umbrellas, chairs or blankets are allowed inside the venue.
What items are prohibited from entering the venue?
- Aerosol products/cans
- Balls or Frisbees
- Bota bags
- Costumes that resemble public safety uniforms (police, SWAT, fire, security, or medical) in any way
- Drones, remote-controlled aircraft, toys
- Drugs or drug paraphernalia
- Eye drops
- Gas masks
- Glass, cans, cups or coolers
- Helium balloons
- Hula-hoops, including LED hoops
- Illegal substances
- Large chains or spiked jewelry
- Large purses, bags or backpacks (over 12″×12″)
- Laser pointers and air horns
- LED gloves or LED microlights used for light shows
- Liquid makeup
- Markers, pens or spray paint
- Massagers
- Open packs of cigarettes (upon entry)
- Outside food or beverages (including alcohol and candy)
- Over-the-counter medication
- Pacifiers
- Pets
- Professional photo, video, or audio recording equipment (no detachable lenses, tripods, big zooms or commercial-use rigs)
- Red-colored light-up wands, batons, or lightsabers
- Stickers, flyers
- Stuffed animals or dolls
- Tents, large umbrellas, chairs or blankets
- Toy guns, water guns, slingshots
- Unsealed tampons or pads (upon entry)
- Weapons or weapon accessories of any kind, real or fictional (including whips, lightsabers, pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, fake weapons/props, etc.)
- Wind chairs/sofas
With its diverse lineup and picturesque venue, Day Trip Festival 2024 promises to deliver an electrifying experience for music enthusiasts in Seattle and beyond.
