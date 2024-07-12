Top things to do in Seattle this weekend July 12-14

article

Summer fun is in full swing in Seattle with cooler weather compared to last week's heat wave. Whether you're seeking family-friendly activities like the West Seattle Summer Festival, planning a romantic outdoor movie date, or gearing up for a music-filled weekend at Seattle Center, FOX 13 has your guide for the best events this weekend.

As always, be sure to check out the FOX 13 weather forecast before you head out the door.

Live shows in Seattle this weekend

Kenny Chesney live at Lumen Field

Kenny Chesney's Here & Now 2022 Tour, Nissan Stadium. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 28: Kenny Chesney performs at Nissan Stadium on May 28, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Kenny Chesney)

Kenny Chesney will be performing his ‘Sun Goes Down Tour’ at Lumen Field at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. The country music superstar returns to Seattle with special guests Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.

If you're attending, be sure to check out our guide detailing out everything you need to know before you head to the show.

Some of the songs on the set list include, hit songs, "Summertime", "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem." Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Day In Day Out Music Festival

Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers and The Head and The Heart headline this year's Day In Day Out three-day music festival. The festival begins on Friday, July 12, and runs until Sunday, July 14, at the Seattle Center. Tickets are still available. =

Blink 182 at the Gorge

Blink 182 will perform live at the Gorge Amphitheater on Sunday, July 14th. They will be joined by Pierce the Veil for the One More Time Tour based on their new album.

Festivals happening in the Seattle area this weekend

Kent Cornucopia Days

Enjoy South King County’s largest and award-winning family street fair. It's a three-day event that will kick off at 10 am on Friday, July 12th, and runs through Sunday, July 14th. The street fair will have food vendors, a kids' zone, a grand parade, and more! The main entertainment stage is at Town Square Plaza, 115 2nd Ave. N in Kent.

West Seattle Summer Fest

West Seattle’s neighborhood street fest features live music, arts and crafts, local food, a beer garden and activities for kids. The event is located at West Seattle Junction, 4210 SW Oregon St., and will run Friday through Sunday.

Ballard Seafood Festival

For all the foodies out there, Ballard is having their SeafoodFest all weekend long. Come try delicious seafood and watch skateboarding (Saturday) at the Ballard Commons Park, 5701 22nd Ave.

Other Fairs & Festivals:

King County Fair

As seen on Studio 13 Live, the King County Fair is taking place all weekend long in Enumclaw. The fair offers carnival rides, vendors, entertainments, animals and a rodeo (Friday at 6 p.m.). Located at the Enumclaw Expo Center, 425224 284th Ave. SE. Tickets start at $10.

Seattle Storm Basketball

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 23: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Climate Pledge Arena on June 23, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Storm won 72-61. (Alika Jenner / Getty Images)

If you are looking to watch some basketball, the Seattle Storm take on Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx on Friday at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena. On Sunday, the Storm continue their homestand against the Atlanta Dream at 3 p.m.

DANCE This at the Moore Theatre

The 26th annual DANCE This will be performed at the Moore Theatre. The event brings together youth and adult performers from diverse communities to collaborate and share their culture through dance. Local and national artists highlight the vibrant and talented dancers of the region. Tickets start at $18.

Outdoor Movies

Barbie will hit the screens in UAE Aug. 10 after a weekslong delay (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Whether it's for a date or a night out with the kids, outdoor movies always provide a great time on summer nights. The City of Kirkland is offering an Outdoor Summer Movie Series this summer; their first showing will take place this Saturday, July 13, at Juanita Beach Park. The first showing will be Pixar’s "Elemental," starting at 6 p.m., and the second showing will start at 8 p.m. with the hit movie "Barbie."