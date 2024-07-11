Seattle weather: Sunshine and 80s stick around Friday

Highs today were cooler compared to the heat wave we were dealing with over the last week. Temperatures were still above average, topping out in the mid to low 80s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Winds have been gusty in Central Washington this afternoon and with dry and warm conditions in place, a Red Flag Warning has been issued until 8pm tonight.

Red Flag Warnings

Still no rain for the month of July and there it is still looking dry for the extended forecast. By this time of the month, we've typically seen about a quarter of an inch of rain.

Seattle Rain Last 10 Days

Tonight's overnight lows will be mild, in th mid to upper 50s with clear skies.

Regional Overnight Lows (FOX 13 Seattle)

Early Friday morning we will see a few clouds along the coast, but by midday everyone will see more sunshine. Highs will be similar to today, topping out in the mid 80s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

The extended forecast looks sunny, dry and very summer-like. Only minor changes on Monday and Tuesday with a few morning clouds pushing further inland for the morning hours. Highs remain in the 80s.