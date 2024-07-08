Kenny Chesney Seattle concert 2024: Need-to-knows for Saturday show

article

Get ready, Seattle! Country music sensation Kenny Chesney is turning up the heat with his electrifying "Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour," and it's hitting Lumen Field on Saturday, July 13. Joining him are Grammy-winning favorites Zac Brown Band for an unforgettable night under the stars.

Returning to Seattle after his sensational "Here and Now" tour in 2022, Chesney is bringing along special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

Here is your good to know before one of the summer's biggest concerts:

Are tickets still available for the Kenny Chesney concert? How much are tickets?

Currently, multiple sections are sold out, but upper and mid-bowl tickets are still available. Prices for 300-level tickets range from $25, while 100-level tickets start at $79. Floor seats are available starting at $99, and for the closest experience, standing-room-only sandbar tickets start at $225, with limited availability.

When do the gates open for the Kenny Chesney Seattle show? When does it start?

Lumen Field gates open at 4 p.m. Sandbar ticket holders should enter at Gate 5, reserved floor ticket holders at Lumen Field Event Center (Gate 8), and all other seating bowl ticket holders through other gates. The show begins at 5 p.m.

Who is opening for him? What will Kenny Chesney play at his Seattle show?

Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will kick off the show. Megan Moroney, winner of the new female artist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, is joining Chesney on his tour. Uncle Kracker collaborated with Chesney on his hit song "When The Sun Goes Down."

Kenny Chesney is expected to play songs from all of his best albums, with hit songs like "When The Sun Goes Down", "Summertime", "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem." He’ll also play tracks from his last album "Born", released this year. You can view the entire set list here .

Transportation options

Parking is available at Lumen Field in the parking garage and north lot, priced from $35 to $50. Additional spots around Lumen Field can be found on Spothero. Parking lots open at 6 a.m. and close two hours after the show.

If you are looking to avoid the parking fees, there are many options available. The Link Light Rail runs throughout the day and has a designated stadium drop off, though keep in mind, it stops running at midnight. If you’re coming from the western side of the Puget Sound, there are ferry services available for those in Kitsap County and West Seattle. Lumen Field provides a designated transportation guide with additional options here .

Lumen Field need-to-knows

Lumen Field has a clear bag policy and strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bags to the concert. The venue is entirely cashless for all purchases, cash-to-card kiosks are located throughout the stadium. You can visit the Lumen Field website for additional information on stadium policies.

Weather

Kenny Chesney’s concert on Saturday night is expected to start in the mid 80s with the heat dropping off into the mid 70s by sunset. Last weekend saw a heat advisory in the Washington area, though by the time the concert rolls around, fans can expect normal conditions and a nice summer evening as the sun goes down!

