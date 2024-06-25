Seattle Art Museum selects Scott Stulen as new director and CEO

The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that it has chosen the museum’s new Illsley Ball Nordstrom Director and CEO.

The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that it has chosen Scott Stulen to be the museum’s new Illsley Ball Nordstrom Director and CEO.

Since 2016, Stulen has served as the CEO and President of the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has become a national model of sustainability, relevance, and community impact.

Before his time at Philbrook, Stulen was the inaugural Curator of Audience Experiences and Performances at the Indianapolis Museum of Art and Project Director at the Walker Art Center.

The Board of Trustees says Stulen is known for his "transformative approach to museum practice, a deep commitment to inclusivity and a focus on art as a means to increase civic engagement."

Stulen will begin his new role on Aug. 26, 2024.

