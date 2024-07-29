Miles Hudson, widely known as the "Belltown Hellcat", was taken into custody at a Seattle court hearing Monday less than a week after he seemed to make a mockery of the city’s justice system.

Hudson, 21, was ordered to appear July 24 for a warrant hearing in Seattle Municipal Court. He faces two counts related to harassing an ex-girlfriend, which include stalking and sharing revenge porn.

Hudson called into that hearing remotely while wearing a hood and large red glasses.

"He appears to be making a mockery of this hearing," the city’s prosecutor stated to the judge.

Hudson claimed his head covering was for his religion. Judge Willie Gregory asked Hudson what religion several times, but Hudson never gave a coherent answer.

Hudson also said his sunglasses were prescription. His face coverings remained on for the entirety of the hearing. Judge Gregory canceled that hearing and kept the arrest warrant intact.

"I think he’s not taking this seriously enough, but I’m taking it seriously. At this time, I’m going to keep the bench warrant in effect," he said.

On Monday, Hudson did show up to court … again covering his entire face and head.

During the hearing, Judge Seth Niesen banned Hudson from posting or streaming on Instagram and Twitch and ordered Hudson to have no contact with the victim in the stalking case. He also banned Hudson from operating on any public streets in Washington state, although he may still use his Hellcat on racetracks. Niesen set bail at a combined $7,500 for the two cases, reckless driving and stalking.

Hudson's attorney requested 24 hours to post bail, but the judge denied the request due to the driver's previous failure to appear in court. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Miles Hudson was taken into custody on July 29, 2024 after a judge issued an arrest warrant. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Who is the Belltown Hellcat?

Hudson, who is known on Instagram as "srt.miles," has previously been charged with two counts of reckless driving. Despite a Seattle Municipal Court judge’s order prohibiting him from driving the vehicle, Hudson continued to showcase the car’s excessive noise on social media to his more than 700,000 Instagram followers.

Further legal issues also loom for Hudson, including separate charges of stalking and cyber harassment in Seattle, and accusations stemming from a violation of a suspended sentencing agreement out of Renton in 2022, which involved an assault charge after a confrontation with his mother because she wouldn't make him coffee.

On July 3, a bench warrant was issued for the 21-year-old who did not show up in court for a domestic violence hearing in Seattle.

For months, "hell on wheels" are the words residents living in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood have used to describe Hudson. In this latest turn of events, Hudson hopes the court will vacate the default judgment, reverse the penalties and costs — totaling $83,619.97 — and allow him to proceed in the case with an attorney’s assistance.

