Miles Hudson, widely known as the "Belltown Hellcat" driver, has retained a new attorney and is claiming he was improperly served a Summons and Complaint on May 10. He is arguing that the process server's description of him exceeded his current weight by nearly 60 pounds, suggesting they served the wrong person.

Court documents filed on July 17 show Hudson disputes the process server's description of him at 230 pounds, matching a photo ID from 2021. He claims this is inaccurate against his current weight of 174 pounds, which is documented by a doctor's note from Dec. 21, 2023.

Hudson is using these alleged discrepancies in service and factual inaccuracies to convince the court to vacate the default judgment issued to him on June 18 for $83,619.97.

Miles Hudson known as the "Belltown Hellcat" has been terrorizing the streets of downtown Seattle with his 2023 Dodge Charger for months. (FOX 13 Seattle)

According to court documents, on May 10, a registered process server personally served Hudson the summons and complaint at his home. On May 14, Hudson's mother, Rebecca Hudson, emailed the Seattle Municipal Court and the City Attorney's Office in response to the Summons and Complaint. In her reply, she said:

"The defendant Miles Hudson does not have the car in his possession, and I am working on getting the car fixed and up to compliant. We have had issues with the car and it's kind of hard to get everything done in a timely manner. This letter is just informing and responding to you that I am working on it and he is no longer driving the car or having it in his possession."

Since the default judgment was issued, Hudson has obtained legal counsel, but it is unknown whether he has made the necessary repairs to the Hellcat in question.

On June 14, Hudson and his 2023 Dodge Charger were spotted at the Seattle Police Department's West Precinct for a court-ordered noise compliance check. However, city officials told FOX 13 Seattle that Hudson refused to cooperate with the inspection, and he failed to complete the requirements.

Who is the Belltown Hellcat's new attorney?

Over the weekend, Hudson revealed his new attorney on social media as Joshua Brumley of Brumley Law Firm, PLLC – which, according to his website, has more than a decade of experience handling personal injury claims.

According to the Washington State Bar Association (WSBA), Brumley was reprimanded in April 2023 by a hearing officer for conduct that violated the following Rules of Professional Conduct: 3.4 (Fairness to Opposing Party and Counsel), 5.1 (Responsibilities of a Partner or Supervisory Lawyer), 5.3 (Responsibilities Regarding Nonlawyer Assistants), 5.10 (Responsibilities Regarding Other Legal Practitioners), 8.4(d) (Prejudicial to the Admin of Justice), and 8.4(j) (Violate a Court Order). Brumley is currently under a 24-month probation period and is being monitored by the probation administrator from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC).

In an Instagram story, Hudson wrote "Literal best attorney in the city. Bro finna save me @joshxbrumley. If you rock with me follow him and his firm @brumleylawfirm."

Hudson, who is known on Instagram as "srt.miles," has previously been charged with two counts of reckless driving. Despite a Seattle Municipal Court judge’s order prohibiting him from driving the vehicle, Hudson continued to showcase the car’s excessive noise on social media.

Further legal issues also loom for Hudson, including separate charges of stalking and cyber harassment in Seattle, and accusations stemming from a violation of a suspended sentencing agreement out of Renton in 2022, which involved an assault charge after a confrontation with his mother because she wouldn't make him coffee.

On July 3, a bench warrant was issued for the 21-year-old who did not show up in court for a domestic violence hearing in Seattle.

For months, "hell on wheels" are the words residents living in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood have used to describe Hudson. In this latest turn of events, Hudson hopes the court will vacate the default judgment, reverse the penalties and costs — totaling $83,619.97 — and allow him to proceed in the case with an attorney’s assistance.

Hudson is scheduled to be back in Seattle court later this month for two of his criminal charges.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

