Belltown Hellcat Miles Hudson ‘makes mockery’ of Seattle court hearing

On Wednesday, a Seattle attorney called the ‘Belltown Hellcat’ out in court for seeming to make a mockery of the city’s justice system.

Miles Hudson, 21, was ordered to appear in-person for a warrant hearing. Hudson faces two counts related to harassing an ex-girlfriend, which include stalking and sharing revenge porn.

Instead of showing up to court, Hudson called in remotely wearing a hood and sunglasses.

"He appears to be making a mockery of this hearing," the city’s prosecutor stated to the judge.

Hudson claimed his head covering was for his religion. Judge Willie Gregory asked Hudson what religion several times, but Hudson never gave a coherent answer.

"He did state that his face covering he does have to wear that for religious reasons," said Hudson’s defense attorney, Emma Rekart.

Hudson also said his sunglasses were prescription. His face coverings remained on for the entirety of the hearing.

Related article

Rekart tried to prevent FOX 13 News’ cameras from recording the hearing. She also put the blame on herself for Hudson not showing up to court in person.

"I would just say that any confusion about that would be based on my negligence in advising him," said Rekart.

Gregory seemingly was not having any of the courtroom shenanigans and canceled the hearing.

"I think he’s not taking this seriously enough, but I’m taking it seriously. At this time, I’m going to keep the bench warrant in effect," he said.

Hudson’s warrant remains at $5,000, but he is not in custody.

Hudson is now scheduled to appear in court on Monday for charges connected to his harassment case and reckless driving case.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Murder charge for man connected to fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Kent

Ferry system becomes key issue in WA gubernatorial race

Brush fire in Kinnear Park possibly started from encampment

First 60 days: Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr updates public

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.