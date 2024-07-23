Ferry system becomes key issue in WA gubernatorial race

The state’s ferry system is emerging as a significant topic in this year’s gubernatorial race, with both candidates and voters expressing concerns about crew shortages, unreliable service, and outdated vessels.

Efforts to address the ferry system’s problems are already underway, though progress will be slow due to the global shortage of shipyard capacity. Simply put, we can’t just snap our fingers and say, "Let’s build a vessel."

Greg Nance, a candidate for the 23rd district encompassing the Bainbridge, Bremerton and Kingston ferries, is hoping to educate voters, while others say there are bigger issues at stake.

Washington State Ferries, the largest public ferry system in the nation, plays a crucial role in local tourism, business, and daily commuting. However, the system has been underfunded for nearly three decades, with over $250 million in deferred maintenance leading to the mothballing of many vessels.

Currently, only 15 out of the 26 ferries are in service.

Riders like Susan Williams emphasize the importance of the ferries, despite the frequent delays and cancelations. "If it’s running on time, great; if it’s not, just be flexible," she said. Last year alone, there were over 3,500 cancelations and numerous delays.

Nance is making the ferry issue a central part of his campaign.

"We’ve got $80 million in the budget for more crew and maintenance," he said as he canvassed at the Bainbridge terminal on Tuesday. Nance has been out at ferry terminals, advocating for increased staffing, maintenance, and new boats to improve reliability and environmental impact.

"This is all connected if we want to make the right environmental investments," Nance said. "Actually, having new ferries helps us better our environment; having a strong workforce helps us to operate those ferries."

The gubernatorial race has seen candidates like Bob Ferguson and David Reichert clash over ferry system solutions.

Ferguson has promised to expedite the procurement of diesel ferries if it "speeds things up", a move criticized by 23rd District candidate Brynn Felix.

"I was, personally, disappointed to hear Bob Ferguson's plan to purchase diesel-powered ferries," Felix said. "We need to move away from reliance on fossil fuels and not [build] another generation of ferries that are going to be reliant on them. Also, I think abandoning this electrification effort midway will just result in further delays."

Ferguson's primary rival, Dave Reichert, also criticized him for claiming ideas that aren't his.

While some voters prioritize other issues, the reliability of the ferry system remains a concern. Deborah Shatuck, another rider, noted that abortion rights are a bigger issue for her. Melissa Rickey, also a rider, said, "It’s not going to affect the way I vote, but I would try to get people hired to keep the ferries moving."

Nationwide bidding is currently underway to improve the ferry system, with leading contenders from Virginia, Louisiana, and California. Candidates hope that, with the right resources, Washington State Ferries can be revitalized for the next 75 years.

FOX 13 News also reached out to 23rd District Candidates John Gibbons and Jamie Miles for comment on the stance on ferries and are waiting to hear back.

