Seattle Seahawks training camp 2024: Dates, themes, how to attend

Get ready, 12s! The Seattle Seahawks are kicking off their 2024 season on Wednesday with the start of training camp. You can catch Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and all your favorite Seahawks at training camp.

Keep reading to learn more about key dates, themes and how to attend Seahawks training camp.

Where is Seahawks training camp?

The Seahawks will host training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, their home since 2008 and currently the NFL's second-largest training facility. The center is located at 12 Seahawks Way, Renton, WA 98056. Fans should check in at the Seahawks Pro Shop. Read on for details on check-in, transportation, and more.

RENTON, WA - MAY 04: A general view of the Virginia Mason Athletic Center during the Seahawks Rookie Mini-Camp on May 04, 2019, at Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, WA.(Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

When is Seahawks training camp?

Seahawks training camp kicks off for ticket holders on Wednesday, July 24 and runs through Thursday, Aug. 8.

Training camp themes and dates:

Season Ticket Holder Day Wednesday, July 24 at 1:00 p.m.Thursday, August 1 at 1:00 p.m. Features: Beer garden, Bucket Hat giveaway, complimentary Dasani Water Bottle, post-practice player remarks.

Back Together Weekend Friday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m.Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. Features: Pre-practice live music, exclusive NFL Network coverage onsite.

Kids Day Tuesday, July 30 at 1:00 p.m.Monday, August 5 at 9:45 a.m. Features: Free face painting, balloon artists, inflatables, and more family fun.

College & Alumni Day Friday, August 2 at 1:00 p.m. Features: Special guest appearances from UW and WSU.

Mascot Mayhem Wednesday, August 7 at 1:00 p.m. Features: Blitz is joined by local mascot buddies from around Seattle!

Throwbacks Thursday, August 8 at 1:00 p.m. Features: 90s throwback-themed photo ops and an exclusive throwbacks' giveaway.

How can I attend Seahawks training camp?

Fans must register before attending the event on the Seahawks website, where they will be redirected to Ticketmaster to purchase a transportation voucher. Certain days are filling up fast, so fans are advised to register ahead of time. Registration is available for up to eight people.

How much does it cost to attend Seahawks training camp?

Preregistering grants access to training camp, with a $15 charge for a transportation voucher at the time of registration.

Transportation and parking at Seahawks training camp:

Parking at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center and nearby neighborhoods is unavailable, with the potential for ticketing or towing. Drop-offs, walk-ups, and personal pick-ups are strictly prohibited for traffic management and safety.

Parking at The Renton Landing on levels 3-4 of the garage is recommended, with overflow directed to nearby lots as needed. Due to limited parking, carpooling and mass transit options are recommended.

Where do I check in for Seahawks training camp?

At the Training Camp Check-In Center in The Pro Shop at The Renton Landing (840 N 10th Pl., Renton, WA 98057), registered participants will scan their vouchers and receive a transportation wristband for shuttle access to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Can I meet players at training camp?

Meeting players is not guaranteed, but many players often greet fans, sign autographs and take pictures after practice.

For more information on Seahawks training camp, visit their website.

The Seahawks begin their season on September 8 against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field.

