An Amtrak train hit and killed a woman who was trespassing on the tracks in Everett last week, marking the third fatal train crash in Snohomish County within two months.

The crash happened on July 25 at 8:15 p.m., about five miles west of the Everett Amtrak station. The train was traveling from Chicago to Seattle, and there were no injuries to the 121 passengers and crew onboard.

Amtrak says it is working with local law enforcement to investigate this incident.

Trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, with railroad crossing incidents being the second, according to Amtrak. The company reminds the public to exercise extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings.

Related article

This is the third fatal train crash incident in Snohomish County since June.

A pedestrian died after a BNSF train struck them near Mukilteo on June 27, next to the Port of Everett's Mount Baker Ferry Terminal. About three weeks earlier, on June 3, another fatal crash happened on the railroad tracks below Harboriew Park in Everett.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin issued the following statement in response to the recent train crashes:

"These situations are incredibly tragic. My heart goes out to the loved ones of the individuals involved in these recent fatal collisions as well as the train crews and passengers."

According to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, this marks the 15th fatal train crash in Washington this year.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Community remembers 13-year-old shot, killed in Kent

Power outage caused by balloons impacts over 7,000 Seattle homes

Rain returns to Seattle after 31-day break

Teen charged in Skyway drive-by that killed 10-year-old girl

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.