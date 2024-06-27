Train hits, kills pedestrian near Mukilteo ferry terminal

Mukilteo Police say a train struck a pedestrian on Thursday afternoon on a set of railroad tracks near a busy ferry terminal.

It happened near the Port of Everett's Mount Baker Terminal.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail officials say the person was struck by one of their trains around 1:45 pm.

"It’s a little scary," said John Sype, a Mukilteo resident.

It happened just a few hundred feet from the ferry terminal and the area's popular walking and jogging paths.

Sype was out on a run in the area when police rushed to the scene of the collision. He knew something had happened based on the police response.

"When I first ran by, I saw the Burlington Northern guys, so they had traffic shut," said Sype.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Mukilteo Lane was closed to drivers on Thursday afternoon as the investigation was underway. It reopened a few hours later to motorists.

"I know they try to look for that type of thing with the crossing guards and everything, but I know people try to cheat and get through, so it’s definitely worrisome," said Sype.

BNSF released a statement saying:

"A train struck an individual at Mount Baker Avenue crossing in Mukilteo, WA. There were no injuries to the crew, but unfortunately, the individual was fatally injured. The crossing is equipped with gates, lights and bells. The cause is under investigation."

Several BNSF crews were at the crossing checking equipment on Thursday evening.

Mukilteo Police say the medical examiner's office will be completing the investigation to determine the cause and manner of death and will release the person's identity once that investigation is complete.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

The South Sound's biggest food fest returns to Puyallup this weekend

Jury finds Auburn police officer guilty of murdering man in 2019 shooting

Kinkajou found at Yakima rest stop now safe at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo

Harborview nurses take health care to Seattle streets, help reduce ER visits

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.