Rain returns to Seattle after 31-day break

After 31 days of no measurable rain at Sea-Tac Airport, rain is surging back into Western Washington today. This is an exceptionally wet system for this time of year.

Highs will sag below average, only reaching the mid to upper 60s today under cloudy, overcast skies. We'll be dodging on-and-off showers today. It could make driving slick and tricky. While the rain is welcomed news when it comes to fire danger, it'll be a bit uncomfortable and unpleasant if you have to spend a lot of time outdoors. Grab a rain jacket and enjoy the cozy weather!

Highs in Seattle and Western Washington only reach the mid to upper 60s Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Speaking of fires, the increase in relative humidity levels today in Central and Eastern Washington should help crews battling big fires east of the Cascades. There's a low risk for lightning along with the showers in Eastern Washington today, but hopefully the rain will help counteract the threat for lightning. The threat for fires spikes Wednesday and Thursday as hotter, drier air builds across the region.

Temperatures warm to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A boost in relative humidity should help crews fight the Retreat Fire in Yakima County. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This damp pattern in Western Washington is very unusual for late July. Interestingly enough, today is typically the driest day of the year (July 29th has the lowest average rain at Sea-Tac out of the entire year). It's the day we'd least expect rain statistically speaking. If we get 0.03" of rain today (it'll surely come close to that), Sea-Tac will have had more rain today than all the rain on all July 29ths on record combined. This would be impressive because records date back 79 years.

Tuesday will be a transition day with a few sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be beautiful: after a cloudy morning, sunshine makes a brilliant reappearance in the afternoon.

Highs gradually warm in Seattle throughout the workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures skyrocket to almost 90 degrees on Friday. The mid 80s linger into the weekend.

Take good care!