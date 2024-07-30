Cooldown lingers in Seattle on Tuesday, heat returns Wednesday

Cooler-than-usual weather lingers in Seattle on Tuesday. Sizzling temperatures stage a comeback later this week.

Highs today reach the low 70s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a sloppy Monday, showers tapered this morning around Western Washington. It'll likely be drier for the rest of the day today. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies and highs lifting into the low to mid 70s for most in Seattle and Puget Sound.

Highs across Seattle and Puget Sound warm to the low to mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday will start cloudy, but brilliant sunshine will make an appearance in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow warm to the low 80s.

Scorching temperatures are back in Western Washington later this workweek. The hottest day will be Friday as temperatures soar to almost 90 degrees in Seattle. Several communities (e.g. near the Cascades and over the South Sound) could easily see highs in the low 90s.

Fire danger will increase around the region as the air gets hotter and drier. When it comes to air quality, Western Washington is in great shape today. Parts of Central and Eastern Washington continue to battle big wildfires. Surrounding those communities, the smoke could worsen air quality later this week as a ridge of high pressure develops overhead. Right now, there's a very low chance that a little wildfire haze from Canada could push into Western Washington later this week (potentially Wednesday and/or Thursday) due to winds coming from the northeast. Though it doesn't look like a big deal right now, we'll watch to see if this lowers air quality at all locally.

Highs gradually warm this week around the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ridge of high pressure develops later this week: this will give way to hotter temperatures in Seattle and dropping air quality in Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Beyond the seven-day forecast, highs are expected to remain in the 80s for the first full week of August. Primarily dry weather will be on repeat, too.

People in Seattle can expect hotter and drier-than-usual weather next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!

Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan