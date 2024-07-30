Man connected to bags of drugs hidden on Port Angeles beach in 2021

article

A Rhode Island man was convicted of attempting to traffic meth and fentanyl into Canada, in connection with duffle bags of narcotics being found on beaches near Port Angeles in 2021.

The U.S. District Court in Seattle announced Tuesday that 67-year-old John Michael Sherwood was convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of controlled substances for distribution and conspiracy to commit international money laundering. According to prosecutors, Sherwood conspired to smuggle drugs across the Strait of Juan de Fuca into Canada via watercraft.

Sherwood was found out after a family discovered a partially submerged duffle bag on a beach near Port Angeles on April 7, 2021. They called police, who found more than 50 pounds of meth and two pounds of fentanyl powder in the bag.

According to court records, another caller reported seeing a duffle bag and a deflated raft on the beach, as well as a U-Haul van coming and going from the area.

On April 11, 2021, yet another caller said they found seven duffle bags stashed under a nearby bridge. Court records say those bags contained a combined 342 pounds of meth.

Federal agents traced the duffle bags to Walmart and identified the sale. Court records say Sherwood was seen on surveillance video making the purchases, and from there, investigators were able to link his debit card to other purchases, including the U-Haul rental, motel registration and a storage locker.

Sherwood was convicted on July 26, 2024, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29, 2024.

