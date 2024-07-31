New deputy pursuit policy starts Aug. 1 in King County, WA

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has updated its vehicle pursuit policy to include new modifications that will take effect starting on Thursday, August 1.

In June of this year, Washington Initiative 2113 went into effect. This initiative restored the authority to pursue a fleeing suspect when there is reasonable suspicion that the suspect violated the law. However, many of the risk reduction requirements from the previous legislation were retained. The KCSO has modified some of these requirements.

According to the KCSO, the new policy will continue to restrict vehicle pursuits to dangerous felonies and DUI, but the definition of a dangerous felony will now include burglary, effective Aug. 1.

The new policy also allows for pursuits in cases of non-felony crimes under 'extraordinary circumstances' when there is an imminent or ongoing threat to the community.

"I have confidence in the good judgment of our deputies when weighing the dangers of a chase against the potential threat to the people of King County," said Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall. "We have given these adjustments careful consideration. We understand the vital importance of striking a balance between holding people accountable for their actions and the well-being of the community."

The previous, more restrictive police pursuit law that passed in 2021 only allowed officers to pursue a suspect if they were involved in a narrowly defined set of violent crimes. In addition, probable cause had to be established for an officer to chase a suspect.

Before the 2021 legislation passed, only 41 suspects refused to stop for deputies on average every quarter. After that legislation was passed, the number of suspects refusing to stop rose to 138 per quarter.

The updated policy covers all unincorporated areas of King County, as well as the 12 cities that contract with the KCSO.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

When, where to watch Seattle's Seafair Air Show, Blue Angels

Makeshift gun range, dumping ground takes over WA wilderness

Geomagnetic storm watch extended; chances for northern lights in Seattle

Seattle judge grants evidentiary hearing for 'Belltown Hellcat's' 83K default judgment

4 charged with murder in connection to 13-year-old's shooting death in Kent

WA campground makes Time's 2024 World's Greatest Places

Woman killed in 3rd fatal train crash in Snohomish County since June

Boeing names Kelly Ortberg as new president, CEO

Pioneer Fire near Chelan, WA prompts Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations

San Juan Island works to save one of the rarest butterflies in North America

Man connected to bags of drugs hidden on Port Angeles beach in 2021

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.