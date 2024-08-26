1 dead, 2 injured in Lakewood shooting, no suspects identified

Police are investigating a shooting in Lakewood this weekend that left one person dead and two injured.

Lakewood Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to several calls of gunshots near 82nd St S and 33rd Ave S. According to early reports, multiple people were shooting at each other, and at least one person had been struck.

Officers arrived and quickly found three victims in a car at a nearby intersection.

Two of them had non-life-threatening injuries, and the third victim — a Hispanic man in his 30s — was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

The other vehicle involved in the incident left the area before authorities arrived.

It is not known what led up to the incident, what the suspects looked like or what the suspect vehicle is.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.