Neighbors describe previous encounter with suspect accused of assault

We’re learning more about Shaylnn Marie Dual, one of the women at the center of an assault case near Sea-Tac Airport on July 30.

Neighbors on and off camera tell FOX 13, they’re not surprised Dual and her sister, Weldon Carey, were involved in a car collision and subsequent assault on a senior couple.

"My interactions with her have not been pleasant," said one neighbor who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons. "She came to my door and threatened to beat me up. She slashed my tires, just plain harassing me for two weeks."

That neighbor told FOX 13 she called police and filed a report.

"That was just days before the airport situation," she said. "She was wild."

Neighbors tell FOX 13 they have had concerns about Dual since she moved into the neighborhood.

"She would argue with people," said another neighbor. "She would park the Range Rover wherever. It’s like she wanted to make people angry."

They also said they had concerns about an older man seen around Dual and the townhouse she was living in on 36th Ave S. in South Seattle.

"He seemed like he was afraid of her," said the neighbor who had her car tire slashed. "When she slashed my tires he offered to pay for my tire and apologize for her actions."

Court documents reveal investigators spoke to the elderly man as part of the assault investigation.

Paperwork stated he was the registered owner of the blue Range Rover involved in the July collision.

He told investigators he purchased the vehicle for Dual and that it was registered in his name but that she was the primary driver.

During his interview with investigators, he explained how he met her and that she was "homeless at the time." He added how he helped her get an apartment and that he was paying for her rent and utilities.

"I noticed her interactions with the old man," said a neighbor. "It didn’t seem like it was a legitimate friend of hers. He seemed kind of scared of her."

Court documents reveal the man, who said he was a Vietnam Vet and had been exposed to Agent Orange, had given Dual more than $250,000. He also stated that while Dual never hit or slapped him, she would, "yell at him when he does not pay for things."

Investigators noted how he appeared forgetful minutes after making a statement and that he would repeating himself as if saying something for the first time.

"I mean, who could take advantage of a sweet old man like that?" asked one neighbor.

According to court docs, Carey and Dual are both convicted felons and currently have several pending criminal cases.

Carey has been charged with third-degree assault, first and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree assault. Dual has been charged with third-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both remain in King County Jail; Dual is being held on $250,000 bail and Carey on $200,000 bail. They are scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

