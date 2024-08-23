Heavy equipment vandalized, used to wreck Kitsap County construction site

article

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has launched an investigation following significant damage to a construction site on Newberry Hill Road and Sesame Street N.W.

According to a KCSO post on X Friday, the damage occurred after an unknown individual or individuals gained access to heavy equipment overnight and used it to cause extensive destruction.

The equipment and worksite belonged to Kitsap County Public Works, which had been conducting roadwork in the area. The damage has delayed the ongoing project and raised concerns within the community regarding site security.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has launched an investigation following significant damage to a construction site overnight. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

The KCSO is urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Tips can be reported by calling 911 or directly contacting Detective Dekorte at 360-337-5614.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the individual or individuals responsible for this act of vandalism.

