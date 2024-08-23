South Seattle home under construction burns down

Fire officials are looking into what caused a fire Friday morning at a home under construction in South Seattle.

The fire happened at about 4:30 a.m. near South Dakota Street and 43rd Avenue South.

The Seattle Fire Department upgraded the fire to a two-alarm and then to a three-alarm shortly after.

After a search of the home, crews did not find anyone inside.

Firefighters had the fire under control after 6 a.m. but they remained at the scene to monitor hot spots.

The fire had spread to nearby homes – one to the north of it and one to the south.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

It's not known how the fire started, and the investigation remains ongoing.

