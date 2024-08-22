Horrific case of juvenile crime caught on camera in West Seattle

In a shocking incident captured on surveillance footage, five teenage girls attacked and robbed a woman after dragging her off of the H Line bus.

The video footage from March 8, 2024, shows one girl grab the victim by her ponytail before the other girls help to force her down the steps of the bus. The woman tried to hang onto a pole, while screaming in Spanish for someone to help her, but nobody came to her aid.

She was thrown to the concrete on the sidewalk, then repeatedly hit and kicked. The suspects stole her shopping bag filled with items she had purchased for her family worth $375.

Video showed three teenage boys who were with the girls look down at the victim while laughing as they simply walked away.

EMTs found the woman on the ground with her hair pulled out and bleeding from multiple wounds. She was taken to the emergency room for treatment.

According to Diana Chen, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney at the King County Prosecutor’s Office, the police investigation relied heavily on the surveillance footage, which helped detectives identify the suspects through tips from officers, school employees, and prior arrest records.

"The detective identified the juveniles based on their connections and criminal associations, as well as their physical features that matched the footage," Chen explained.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office initially filed charges of second-degree robbery against the five juveniles, who range in age from 12 to 17. However, three of the teens have raised alibi defenses, presenting records from the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention's electronic home monitoring program that indicate they were in different cities when the incident occurred.

"After a review of the available admissible evidence, the State was unable to proceed with prosecution against those three respondents," Chen stated. The prosecution is continuing against the remaining two individuals.

Steve Strachan, Executive Director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, emphasized the broader implications of the case.

"As we see juvenile involvement in violent crime go up, we’re going to need to respond to this much more proactively than we are so far," he said.

Strachan highlighted the importance of holding juveniles accountable while also considering the long-term impact of labeling young offenders.

"The solution, I think, is going to be a complex one that requires us to step out of our corners a bit," Strachan added. "Juveniles need to be held accountable when necessary, 100 percent. At the same time, nobody wants juveniles to be permanently labeled. That’s the balance we have to strike, but it’s going to be really challenging."

As the investigation continues, law enforcement officials are calling for tougher legislation to address the rise in juvenile crime, reinforcing the need for a system that balances justice with rehabilitation.

If you have any information on the suspects in this case, please contact Seattle Police or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.

