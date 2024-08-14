Man arrested, gun and drugs seized after South Seattle domestic violence call

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Seattle Police)

Police arrested a man for allegedly making domestic violence threats in South Seattle earlier this week, and seized loads of drugs, money, a gun and a ballistic vest.

Seattle officers were called Monday around 9:56 p.m. to reports of an armed man making threats at a home on S Ryan St near 55th Ave S. They arrived and found the victim, a 34-year-old woman, was unharmed. The suspect, a 30-year-old man and convicted felon, was trying to flee the scene when police arrived.

Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the man for felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm and several counts of possession of narcotics.

During their investigation, police also seized a Glock pistol, an extended magazine, body armor, a ballistic vest, 310g of marijuana, 15g of cocaine, 10g of crack cocaine, 37g of morphine, 47 pink OxyContin pills, 82 blue OxyContin pills and $8,113 in cash.

