Deputies seek help identifying hit-and-run suspect in Kitsap County

Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect who crashed into a bicyclist in Kitsap County on Tuesday.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department (KCSD) says that the driver collided with a cyclist on Tahuyah Lake Rd. sometime in the evening.

Authorities say the hit-and-run suspect’s vehicle appears to be a white or silver Ford or Dodge pickup truck. (Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Department)

The bicyclist was seriously injured. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a white or silver Ford or Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with information or dashboard camera footage of the incident is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.