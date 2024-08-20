Motorcyclist seriously hurt in WA, troopers seek hit-and-run suspect

Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist near Kendall, Washington over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, at around 3:52 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Mt. Baker Hwy (SR-542) near Uphill Dr. at milepost 24.

The Washington State Patrol has asked to the public to keep an eye out for the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Murano between the years 2015-2021. It likely has damage on the passenger side mirror and near the front wheel. (Photo: Washington State Pa Expand

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the suspect vehicle, believed to be a white Nissan Murano from between 2015-2021, was driving eastbound on SR-542 near milepost 24. At the same time, a motorcyclist in an orange 2024 Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on SR-542.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle then crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle, sending the victim over to the eastbound shoulder. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, continuing eastbound on SR-542.

The WSP says the Nissan Murano will likely have damage on the passenger side near the front wheel, and possibly damage to the passenger side mirror.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run suspect’s vehicle to contact Detective Dan Comnick at 360-654-1144 or email him at Daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.