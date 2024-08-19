Kayaker still missing after stormy weather in Everett, paddleboarders rescued

Everett Police and Fire are still searching for a kayaker who went missing during the sudden stormy weather that hit western Washington on Sunday.

The Everett Fire Department was dispatched to multiple water rescues on Sunday afternoon, specifically near Edgewater Park and Mukilteo, where several paddleboarders were in need of help.

The department said two people were found clinging to the end of the Boeing pier, and another person was pulled from the water by a Washington State Ferries rescue boat.

A man in a kayak who was not connected to the group of paddleboarders also went missing in the area. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket, and rescuers couldn't find him on Sunday.

On Monday, Everett first responders continued searching for the missing kayaker.

Everett Fire reminded the public of several water safety tips after the stormy weather:

Wear a USCG-approved, properly fitted life jacket.

Have a whistle to use to signal for help.

Check weather reports before going out, as wind speed, water temperature, and current can all impact paddling.

Paddle with a buddy.

Understand the tides.

The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, Mukilteo Fire & Police, South County Fire, and Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue participated in the rescue efforts.

