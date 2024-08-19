Community honors victims of deadly Renton crash with memorial 4K run, walk

Five months after a tragic car crash in Renton claimed the lives of a mother and three children, the community continues to honor their memory.

The City of Covington, in partnership with the nonprofit Rebuilding Beautiful, is organizing a 4K run and walk in their honor.

The victims, Andrea Hudson, Buster Brown, and sisters Eloise and Tilly Wilcoxson, lost their lives in March when Chase Jones, allegedly speeding at 112 mph, crashed into their van.

The crash left deep scars not only on the road but also in the hearts of the community.

Regan Bolli, City Manager of Covington and a close friend of all three families, shared his personal connection to the event.

"They're loved and we remember them. It speaks to the kind of people that these families are; their networks were strong and tight and large," Bolli said.

The event, set to take place at Covington Community Park, will feature a butterfly-themed 4K walk and run, with each kilometer representing one of the lives lost.

"You're used to seeing 5K runs. Well, this is a 4K, and we're doing 1K for each person that lost their life to honor them," Bolli explained.

Participants will also have the opportunity to create friendship bracelets, with four colors representing the favorite colors of Andrea, Buster, Eloise, and Tilly. Funds raised from the event will go directly to the families affected by the tragedy.

The Wilcoxson Family, who will be attending the event, expressed their gratitude for the community's ongoing support.

"Five months ago, one person’s selfish and arrogant choice killed Andrea, Buster, Matilda, and Eloise, permanently destroying our three families, and sentencing us to a life of pain and sorrow," Chace WIlcoxson said in a statement to FOX 13. "This burden would be unbearable if not for the selfless and humble choices of so many in this community as they serve and support us."

Bolli emphasized the importance of safe driving, a theme that will be highlighted during the event with presentations from police and firefighters.

"Sometimes, as drivers, we feel like it is worth it. I need to get there two minutes early, but it’s just not," he said. "Obeying traffic laws, being wise, knowing your surroundings, and paying attention to that is so important."

The event is not only a way to remember the victims but also an effort to bring the community together in support and solidarity.

"It is vitally important that they continue to be remembered because of the people they were," Bolli added. "What matters is that they're consistently remembered."

Chase Jones, the driver allegedly responsible for causing the crash, is expected in court in September.

The 4K Run and 2K Walk is scheduled for August 31 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Covington Community Park, located at 17649 SE 240th Street.

All proceeds will go directly to the affected families.

Those interested in participating in the 4K run and walk can register online. Registration for the 2K walk/run is separate.

Sponsorships are also available for $100, which provides you a space to set up a booth at the event. Sponsors can register here.

If you're interested in learning more about Rebuilding Beautiful, you can visit their website.

