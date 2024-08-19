Mount Rainier National Park recently rolled out timed reservations. Now, park officials want to know what the public is thinking about them.

The pilot program, which kicked off in early 2024, aimed to reduce overcrowding during peak visitation times.

Comments can be submitted online on the Mount Rainier Park Planning page.

