On Monday, stargazers will prepare to see the first of four supermoons in 2024, with Monday's being a rare super blue moon.

The combination of a blue moon and a supermoon is incredibly rare, occurring only once every 10 to 20 years. According to NASA, it won’t happen again for about 13 years, until 2037.

Keep reading to learn more about the super blue moon, and when you can see other supermoons this fall.

What is a blue supermoon?

To explain what a blue supermoon is, we need to break down the two distinct terms.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at or near its closest point to Earth while also being a full moon. The moon will appear large and bright in the sky. According to NASA, the moon can look up to 14% bigger at its perigee, the point when it is closest to Earth.

What is a blue moon?

A blue moon refers to the occurrence of two full moons within a single calendar month. Since the moon’s cycle is about 29.5 days, just under the average length of a calendar month, this gap can lead to a full moon at the beginning of the month and another at the end. Despite the name, a blue moon does not actually appear blue; it is simply a term used to describe this occurrence.

A super blue moon happens when both conditions occur simultaneously, which is incredibly rare. NASA states that predicting super blue moons is challenging, with up to 20 years sometimes passing between the events. The next two are expected in January and March 2037.

A blue supermoon rises in Doha on August 19, 2024. (KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images))

When is the best time to see the blue supermoon?

According to NASA, the blue supermoon will reach its peak at 2:26 p.m. ET on Monday. However, the moon will appear full through Wednesday morning.

Where can I see the blue supermoron in Seattle?

Looking up at the sky will allow you to observe the moon like any other night. No special equipment or specific locations are required for viewing, although for the best experience, it’s recommended to find a spot with minimal light pollution. A telescope or a pair of binoculars will also give you a more detailed views.

Are other supermoons happening this fall?

If you don't catch Monday’s super blue moon, you can still see three more supermoons this year. None of them will be a blue supermoon, but they will still appear brighter and larger than other full moons.

Next month’s supermoon will be visible on Sept. 18., followed by supermoons on Oct. 17 and Nov. 15.

