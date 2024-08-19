2 dead in motorcycle crash in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash early Monday morning in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

After 3 a.m., crews responded to a crash near Queen Anne Avenue North and Prospect Street, just a few blocks from Kerry Park.

Investigators said a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of a Seattle Fire Department ladder truck.

Crews in the truck were responding to a call and the truck had its emergency lights on.

There were two riders on the bike during crash. The driver died at the scene and the passenger was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but died from his injuries.

The crash investigation had blocked both directions of Queen Anne Avenue North.

Seattle police will continue the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

