Father of girls killed in Renton crash calling for accountability: "this was no 'dumb mistake'"

Sixteen days after allegedly speeding which ended in a deadly crash at a Renton intersection, Chase Jones has been released on bail.

Jones is accused of speeding through an intersection and causing a fatal crash that claimed the lives of a mother and three children.

Despite facing charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and reckless driving, Jones was discharged from the hospital merely hours after being charged on April 1. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chace Wilcoxson, the father of two of the victims, 13-year-old Matilda and 12-year-old Eloise, is demanding accountability. He says it is imperative for Jones to reform and for the community to heal.

Wilcoxson emphasizes the tragedy was not a mere mistake as Jones' defense attorney stated in court earlier this week.

In a statement to FOX 13 the father said, "This was no mistake. This was a willful act. He never braked, never swerved, never released the accelerator. He hit that van so hard that my daughters, their friend and teacher were killed instantly. They were completely unrecognizable even with extensive reconstruction by the embalmer. To call this a "dumb mistake" is ingenuine, dishonest, and inexcusable. Shame on you, Mr. Barshis."

FOX 13 reached out to the Jones' legal counsel but have not heard back.

According to court documents, Jones was driving at 112 miles per hour when he ran a red light, colliding with 38-year-old Andrea Hudson's van. The crash resulted in the deaths of the two girls, Andrea, and 12-year-old Buster Brown. Andrea's children sustained severe injuries in the accident.

Despite Jones's previous speeding incident in May 2023, where he allegedly crashed into a fence, Judge Johanna Bender lowered his bail from $1 million to $100,000. Jones has since posted bail and been discharged from the hospital. He's now home on electronic monitoring.

"While Chase Jones sits comfortably at home watching Netflix, the broken bodies of Matilda, Eloise and Buster, three innocent children, lie side by side in fresh graves, never to return home to their families," Wilcoxson wrote. "While Chase Jones shares a meal at home with his loved ones, the body of Andrea Hudson lies in a freezer at the King County Medical Examiner’s office awaiting the day that her children Nolan and Charlotte will be well enough to attend her funeral."

Despite the damp weather, the memorial site for the victims remains adorned with flowers, reflecting the grace of the families affected by the tragedy. Wilcoxson credits his faith for providing him with strength during this trying time. He holds Jones responsible for the loss of his daughters, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

"I do not hate Chase Jones, but he has innocent blood on his hands," Wilcoxson wrote. "His parents, his insurance company, and anyone else who enabled this pattern of selfish disregard of law and complete lack of empathy for others all have blood on their hands. They must all be held accountable, not for retribution, but so that this never happens again. Accountability is essential for Chase Jones to reform. Accountability is essential for our community to heal. Accountability is essential to send the message to other would-be Chase Joneses that real consequences await them."

Wilcoxson questions the court's leniency and commitment to accountability, especially considering the gravity of the charges against Jones.

