Renton crash victim families call for action, not blame: ‘The scars will remain for the rest of our lives’

The families of the four people killed in a crash in Renton on Tuesday put faces to their pain during a vigil on Friday.

"The scars will remain for the rest of our lives," Chase Wilcoxson, the father of two of the victims said.

Andrea Hudson, 12-year-old Buster Brown, 13-year-old Tillie Wilcoxson and her 12-year-old sister Eloise died when investigators say an 18-year-old crashed into them.

"There are no words to express the grief, the pain that we feel, four bright lights are missing from the world and it feels cold and dark," Wilcoxson said.

He held tightly to the photo of his loved ones while talking. One by one, each family member shared what they miss most about their loved ones.

"He loved fiercely," Jaron Brown, Buster’s father said. "As fun and lively as Buster was, and as competitive as he was at sports, he was also just, honestly, the sweetest kid."

Three families who were already close are now brought closer by tragedy.

"The best way to describe Andrea is calm, patient, selfless, we just are really going to miss the void of this sweet, strong woman and, and sister," Melanie, Andrea’s sister said.

The families said they believe in unconditional forgiveness.

"We plead for you to pray for the young man who caused this terrible accident and pray for his family," Wilcoxson said.

They add these are not the first deaths at that intersection, but with help, it could be the last.

"We call on these authorities and leaders of our community to analyze and research what structural and other changes could be made here, so that nothing like this ever happens again," Wilcoxson said.

Hudson’s two kids were also injured in the crash. They’re still in intensive care and will need surgery, but the families are praying for a full recovery, according to Hudson’s brother.

As for the 18-year-old driver, he’s still in the hospital and no charges have been filed as of Friday evening. A vigil to honor the victims was scheduled for Friday.

