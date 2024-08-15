Arrests made in 2022 home invasion murder of Everett mother Irah Sok

Detectives announced the arrests of two suspects in the murder of Irah Sok, a mother and wife who was shot to death during a home invasion in South Everett in 2022.

Snohomish County Major Crimes detectives delivered more details in a 1:15 p.m. press conference at the federal courthouse in Seattle on Tuesday.

New details from Thursday's press conference

On Thursday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced a major break in the case. 28-year-old Kevin Thissel and 23-year-old Chris Johnson of Pierce County are currently in custody on federal charges.

Both suspects are expected to be charged in Washington state with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify additional suspects involved.

"The break in this case shows our detective’s perseverance and commitment to solving crimes in our community and bringing us one step closer to justice for Irah and her family," said Sheriff Susanna Johnson. "This senseless act of violence deeply impacted our community, leaving a young child without his mother. This investigation was exceptionally complex, and we would not be here today if it wasn’t for the hard work and dedication by Major Crimes Lead Detective Kendra Conley. We extend our sincere thanks to the Kent Police Department, the FBI, the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their invaluable assistance in this investigation."

Everett mother Irah Sok slain in 2022 home invasion murder

On August 19, 2022, at approximately 3 a.m., three masked men forced their way into the home of 36-year-old Irah Sok. They shot and killed her, and also injured her husband. The couple's son, who was around 7 years old at the time, was present during the incident.

According to the SCSO, the investigation revealed that the three armed suspects kicked down the front door to gain entry to the home. They proceeded to the second floor where they entered the primary bedroom. There, one of the suspects shot Sok while she was in bed with her son. The intruders then forced her husband to the floor and zip-tied him.

After assaulting the residents, the three suspects ransacked the house and stole thousands of dollars worth of luxury items.

After the suspect fled, her husband ran from the home seeking help from neighbors.

Investigators described the suspects as adult men wearing masks, who fled the scene and were not immediately located.

Investigators had been working to determine whether the incident was targeted or random and noted three other home invasions in the area that year.

The community is mourning the well-regarded photographer, who specialized in images of babies and expectant mothers.

"She really spoils her mom and her little boy," Sok's cousin, Aileen Lapuz, said. "She’s a good wife."

Lapuz expressed her family’s devastation and confusion about why anyone would target Sok.

"Irah was taken from us in the most tragic and horrific way," Lapuz said. "Finding justice will be very comforting. It takes a village to solve this crime, and I am really hoping for everyone’s cooperation and assistance."

"Someone knows something," fellow small business owner Kelly stated. "These are three men who got together and did something horrible."

Former clients and fellow business owners say the act of violence has deeply affected their community.

"We have lost a wonderful person who brought so much joy to so many," said former client Sarah. "We cannot let this investigation go cold."

According to the SCSO, this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCSO Major Crimes tip line at 425-388-3845.

More details are expected at the afternoon press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.