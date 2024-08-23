Two arrested for assaulting couple after collision near Sea-Tac Airport

article

Washington State Patrol arrested two suspects in a July 30 road rage assault, which occurred after a car crash near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

State troopers were called to an altercation on westbound SR-518 near the airport around 8:00 p.m. that evening. According to charging documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, two people in a dark Range Rover were "driving recklessly" and cut off a couple in their 70s near the entrance of the airport. The cars crashed, and the suspects, 29-year-old Shalynn Dual and 33-year-old Weldon Carey, got out of their car "angry and belligerent."

The victims attempted to exchange insurance information with Dual and Carey in the other car, when they suddenly assaulted the couple, court docs say. Carey attacked the wife through her open window while she sat in the passenger seat, according to charging docs.

The victims are both in their 70s.

During the scuffle, the victim's firearm fell to the ground, and the suspects grabbed it and drove off in their Range Rover. The victim tried to move, but the suspects hit him with their car and knocked him down, then sped away from the area.

According to court docs, Carey and Dual are both convicted felons and currently have several pending criminal cases.

Carey has been charged with third-degree assault, first- and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree assault. Dual has been charged with third-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both remain in King County Jail; Dual is being held on $250,000 bail and Carey on $200,000 bail. They are scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

