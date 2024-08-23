An unmanned boat was recently recovered from Thurston County waters by sheriff's deputies, highlighting a growing issue across Washington state. The boat, without a crew, captain, or registered owner, is just one of hundreds that state officials remove every few years, creating environmental hazards and costing taxpayers millions.

Troy Wood, program manager for the Derelict Vessel Removal Program with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), says these abandoned boats are increasingly common.

"They’re a threat to not only other water users, but they are polluting the environment," Wood explains.

Between 2021 and 2023, the DNR removed 319 derelict and abandoned boats — a significant increase from the previous record of 120.

These recent recoveries account for 20% of all boats removed since the program began two decades ago.

"I take a boat off the water, it makes room for another boat," Wood added.

The financial burden is substantial. "It brought our overall budget to $10.2 million, which sounds like a lot, but it’s not," Wood notes. Despite the steep costs, the DNR is expected to recover even more vessels this year.

In addition to financial strain, these abandoned boats are harming local ecosystems. Studies have linked pollution from derelict vessels to negative impacts on orcas and salmon in the region, Wood said.

The DNR offers a more responsible solution for boat owners looking to dispose of their vessels through a boat return program. This option is more cost-effective in the long run and helps prevent further environmental damage.

