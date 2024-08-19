Health advisory: Toxic algae bloom in Lake Lawrence

Thurston County public health officials are reporting a toxic algae bloom at Lake Lawrence.

A sample collected on August 14 has been found to contain Mycrocystins at levels above Washington's threshold for health concern.

When an algae bloom is present, health officials recommend taking extra precautions to avoid the health risks posed by potential toxins.

Do not drink the lake water.

Avoid contact with water containing algae.

Avoid swimming, wading, windsurfing, and water-skiing in waterbodies where algae blooms are present.

Keep pets and livestock away from where algae blooms are present.

Do not eat fish that come from the lake during an algae bloom.

Avoid areas of scum when boating.

Microcystins are a liver toxin and possible human carcinogen that also poses a threat to pets and livestock, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Now, warning signs will be posted at the Lake Lawrence boat launch until there are two consecutive weeks of testing levels below the state's threshold. The latest test showed levels at 10 ug/L when the state recreation guideline is 8 ug/L.

Officials advise residents and visitors that even if the water appears clear of algae, it can still contain the toxins.

For more information about toxic algae blooms and health risks, visit the Thurston County Outdoor Water Recreation page.

