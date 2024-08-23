From Piniella to Wilson: A brief history of Seattle Mariners' managers

There have been two Seattle Mariners managers who have lasted over three years with the team. One of them is the great Lou Piniella, who led the team to the best record in MLB history in 2001. The other one was Scott Servais, who was fired Thursday after nine years with the team. Servais finishes his tenure with the Mariners with the second best winning percentage in franchise history.

The firing of Servais adds to the chaotic reality of the Seattle Mariners, and the instability that has haunted this franchise since its birth.

Here is a brief history of the Seattle Mariners and their managers.

How many managers have the Mariners had?

The mariners have had a total of 20 managers since their founding in 1977.

Who was the Seattle Mariners' first manager?

The Mariners' first manager in franchise history was Darrell Johnson. Johnson served as the manager from 1977 to 1980, accumulating a record of 229–362 in his three years. After Johnson left the team in 1980, the mariners proceeded to hire Maury Wills, who was fired just 82 games into the season after a 26–56 start.

Rane Lachemann took over until 1983, and was followed by seven more coaches until Lou Piniella was hired in 1993.

Who was the Mariners' manager in 2001?

Lou Piniella managed the Mariners from 1993 to 2002. Piniella led the team to their best record in franchise history and is the most winning manager in franchise history with a record of 840–711. Piniella was often known for his fiery and intense demeanor as manager. During his tenure, the Mariners made the playoffs four times and produced great players like Ken Griffey Jr, Ichiro Suzuki, Randy Johnson, and Edgar Martinez, just to name a few.

No Mariners' manager has been able to replicate the success of Piniella since his departure.

Who was the manager of the Mariners before Scott Servais?

From the time when Piniella left the mariners in 2002 to the time Servais was hired in 2015, the Mariners had a revolving door of eight managers step into the clubhouse. The most recent manager was Lloyd Mclendon, who managed the team for two years. In his two years, he finished with a winning record of 163–161, though the mariners were not able to make the playoffs during his stint.

Who is the new manager of the Seattle Mariners?

Dan Wilson is set to be the 21st manager in franchise history. Wilson, who played under Piniella as a catcher and is in the Mariners Hall of Fame, will be taking over the clubhouse. Wilson has no previous experience as an MLB manager, though he has been heavily involved with the organization since his retirement in 2005. Wilson served as a special assistant in player development for the past 11 years before his appointment as manager. Mariners legend Edgar Martinez will be joining Wilson's staff as the team's hitting coach. Both played under Piniella.

Here is a full list (not listed: Dan Wilson) of Seattle Mariners Managers from MLB.com:

