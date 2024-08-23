Exceptionally soggy, dreary weather for late August

With highs in the low 60s and scattered rain in the forecast, it's feeling much more like autumn than late August! Temperatures will be some of the coldest we've ever seen for this time of year. Seattle will only have temperatures barely lifting into the 60s on Friday afternoon.

Highs reach the low 60s in Seattle Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will be running super below average, only topping off in the upper 50s to low 60s. Today and tomorrow, temperatures will be coming awfully close to the coldest high temperatures ever recorded on these dates.

Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s in Seattle Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today, you can plan on gray, dreary (albeit cozy) skies. On-and-off rain will linger. At times later tonight, the rain could be heavy. Some neighborhoods might experience small hail and lightning, especially over the Cascades. We'll have to watch recently burned areas (called "burn scars") in the Central and North Cascades for any potential flooding concerns — though that risk is small.

Scattered rain is in the forecast for Seattle Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heavy rain could develop in Seattle Friday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday morning will be sloppy and cloudy, but showers gradually taper in the afternoon. There might even be some sunbreaks as well.

Rain totals between Friday and Saturday could reach half an inch to an inch around the region. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will range in the 60s the next two days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine on Sunday as temperatures rebound into the low 70s. There may be a few light showers over the mountains Sunday, but the lower elevations should dry out.

Dry weather continues Monday. Sparse, spotty showers stage a comeback Tuesday as temperatures sag once again to the upper 60s. The 70s return for Wednesday and Thursday.

Next weekend (Labor Day weekend!) is looking drier and sunnier with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Keep in mind: there's plenty of time for that forecast to change!

Temperatures will range below normal in Seattle all week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone