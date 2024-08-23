WA Fish & Wildlife warns of 'catastrophe' after finding invasive mussel

Washington State Fish and Wildlife officers are sounding the alarm after a highly-invasive zebra mussel was discovered at an aquarium wholesaler in Renton. The tiny mollusk, spotted on a moss ball imported from Ukraine, could have catastrophic consequences for the state’s waterways if it spreads.

Within minutes of the zebra mussel being discovered, wildlife officers were on the move. The incident has raised concerns among local business owners, including Bob Fischer, CEO of Fischer Pet Stores.

"This is the first I’ve heard of the mussels," Fischer remarked. "Is it like a killer bee, or is it some new breakout that we need to be concerned about?"

Justin Bush of the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife explained the danger posed by these minuscule mollusks, describing how they can quickly multiply and clog waterways.

"One generation grows upon the next," Bush said. "Over time, they’ll grow on top of each other until they close like a clogged artery."

The potential ecological disaster of zebra mussels

The threat from zebra mussels is not to be taken lightly. These invasive mollusks can choke the life out of waterways by latching onto surfaces and multiplying at an alarming rate. Females can release up to a million eggs per year, leading to a single mussel producing between 30,000 to 100 million offspring annually.

Zebra mussels were accidentally introduced to the Great Lakes in the 1980s and have since spread throughout the region, causing significant environmental and economic damage. They attach themselves to anything and everything, clogging pipes and damaging boats.

"They’re razor-sharp; they can cut you if you’re walking barefoot on the shoreline," said Bush. "There have been instances where they’re attached to floating plants, and as you’re swimming, you can get sliced."

The economic impact of zebra mussels could be severe for Washington. It is estimated that controlling and managing these invasive species could cost the state up to $100 million per year just to keep power and water facilities operational.

"In Washington, we love to spend time outdoors on public lands: boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, ultimately, we could lose those activities," Bush warned.

Even more concerning, zebra mussels are not always visible to the naked eye, especially in their microscopic stages.

"At certain stages of life, they’re microscopic and not visible to the human eye, so we’re really worried about contaminated water in aquariums, as well as moss balls," Bush explained.

Fischer, who runs several pet stores in the area, said he is diligent about cleaning their sale tanks, but is now on high alert.

"When we get any new plants, any new fish, we look through it," Fischer said. "We’re going to keep an eye out for them."

Washington State Fish and Wildlife urges aquarium owners and pet stores to be vigilant. If you spot a zebra mussel in your tank, contact Fish & Wildlife immediately.

